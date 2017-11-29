TRENDING
News

FG declares Friday public holiday for Eid-Maulud

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
FG declares Friday public holiday for Eid-Maulud

The Federal Government has declared Friday as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), made the declaration on behalf of the FG in a statement on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar Magaji.

He admonished all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

He further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation.

The statement said, “The minister wishes Nigerians a happy Eid-El-Maulud celebration,”.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate unapologetic Nigerian, highly spontaneous, web content writer cum social media strategist, gidi hustler and Akwa-ibomite in diaspora

You may also like

Aisha Buhari: My husband is recovering fast… he’ll...

June 4, 2017

Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara

August 18, 2017

JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data before midnight

May 6, 2017

JAMB denies posting candidates to write exam outside...

May 15, 2017

Kogi government appoints Mercy Johnson, 53 others as...

March 14, 2017

Cholera: 23 dead, 530 cases recorded in Borno

September 7, 2017

Ibadan High Chief, Femi Olaifa is dead

August 25, 2017

VIDEO: Maiduguri residents flee as Boko Haram fighters...

June 8, 2017

Photo of President Buhari as he departed for...

May 8, 2017

We are not planning to increase petrol price...

August 15, 2017

Leave a Comment