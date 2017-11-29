TRENDING
Protect Nigerians from Libya slave trade | Senate tells FG

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
The Senate on Wednesday has urged the Federal Government to save Nigerians from slavery in Libya.

Kaka Baba Bashir, senator representing Borno central, had sponsored a motion on the urgent need to protect Nigerian citizens from being sold into slavery.

He said: “This is a humiliation not just to Nigeria and Africa as a whole but also to human civilization and the fundamental principles of human rights under the United Nations Charter.

“Libyan government does not have the means nor the commitment to crack down on the perpetrators as their hands are full. Hence these smuggling networks are killing, torturing, extorting and detaining migrants at will.

“Other African countries such as Ivory Coast have taken active steps to protect their people from these despicable acts and bring them back to their home country.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki said Nigeria has done nothing about the slavery news.

He said, “Libya slave trade is a slap on us all if a state like Cote D’Ivoire is taking step to address this act while we have not done so,”.

