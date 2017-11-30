Maina didn’t receive salary after dismissal – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday, said the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina did not receive any salary from the government after his disengagement.

Adeosun said this when she appeared before members of House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the reinstatement and promotion of Maina.

It could be recalled that there had been reports that Maina was still being paid salaries even after he was dismissed from the Civil Service.

It was also alleged that he was paid an accumulated salary from when he was dismissed immediately he was reinstated.

Adeosun said that from the records of the ministry, there was no trace of any payment of salary to Maina after he was disengaged from service in 2013.

She said, “We have looked very well and we have no biometrics of Maina, so there is no way he could have received salaries,”.

Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, on his part said that Maina was last paid salary in February 2013, adding that he was removed from the payroll from March.

He said, “If there was any payment of salary to Maina, there should be payslips and an account the payments were made. So, let whoever made the claim tender them to support the claim,”.