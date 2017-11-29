TRENDING
News

Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 members of Code of Conduct Bureau

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 members of Code of Conduct Bureau

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek confirmation of 10 nominees as members of the code of conduct bureau, with one of them as chairman.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Mr. Buhari sought the expeditious confirmation of the nominees.

The letter reads, “In compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, I write to request for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the bureau.”

The appointees are:
Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West
Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West
Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South Sputh
Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South
Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central
Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central
S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West
Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West
Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East
Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East

The letter reads further, “The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration.”

Details later…

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate unapologetic Nigerian, highly spontaneous, web content writer cum social media strategist, gidi hustler and Akwa-ibomite in diaspora

You may also like

Northern youth calling for secession should be arrested...

June 12, 2017

Stand on the truth, don’t be intimidated |...

September 11, 2017

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants behead 3 in Kenya

August 18, 2017

UK minister faces sacking calls over Israel meetings

November 8, 2017

Kaduna teachers protest sack after failing competency test

November 9, 2017

Osun Assembly declares three-day mourning

April 25, 2017

FEC approves establishment of trade negotiations office

May 11, 2017

Protest mars APC primaries in Lagos

May 28, 2017

G20: Pope makes case for the poor, marginalised

July 7, 2017

CJN to confer SAN rank on Keyamo, Osinbajo,...

September 13, 2017

Leave a Comment