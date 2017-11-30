MOBO Award 2017: Wizkid wins Best International Act | Full list of winners

TRENDING
written by Samuel Etuk November 30, 2017
The 22nd MOBO Awards last night, held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The ceremony saw Stormzy add to his growing awards haul as he picked up three out of a possible five gongs at this year’s MOBO Awards.

The London-born artist dominated the star-studded ceremony as he fought off competition from Sampha, J Hus and Skepta to be crowned Best Male Act and Best Grime Act.

He also picked up the coveted Best Album gong for his debut Gang Signs & Prayer.

Nigerian artist, Wizkid beat a strong field including Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar to net the best international artist prize.

See the Full list of 2017 MOBO Awards winners…

Best Male Act: Stormzy

Best Female Act: Stefflon Don

Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best Newcomer: Dave

Best Song: J Hus – Did You See

Best Video (in association with Link Up TV): Mist – Hot Property

Best Hip Hop Act: Giggs

Best Grime Act: Stormzy

BestR&B/Soul Act (supported by Mi-Soul): Craig David

Best International Act: Wizkid

Best African Act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM): Davido

Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM): Moses Boyd

Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel): Volney Morgan & New-Ye

