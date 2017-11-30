TRENDING
Adesua's alleged ex-boyfriend breaks silence

written by Taiwo Adediran November 30, 2017
Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has denied reports that he was once in a relationship with the wife to Banky W, Adesua Wellington. The actor’s social media platforms for last one week have been flooded with comments on how Banky W allegedly snatched Adesua from him.

According to Remi, through his Instagram page @kunleremiofficial, ‘MY NAME IS KUNLE REMI and Not ADESUA’s Ex.
“Silence ,they say is Golden, I have been silent, but some people have taken this as an invitation to take the piss!! I have chosen my words and thought this action through, so read carefully, yes, pay attention I will only say this once.

I am not a bitter person neither am I a sadist.
‘If’ you know me, (if you don’t, ask about me from those that do) you would know I am a very positive and I radiate good vibes only, I am not here for any form of negativity whatsoever.
My name has been used inappropriately, and it is time I set the record straight.

