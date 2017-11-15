TRENDING
Super Eagles defeats Argentina 4-2 in friendly match

written by Samuel Etuk November 15, 2017
written by Samuel Etuk November 15, 2017

The Super Eagles defeated Argentina 4-2 in an International friendly match on Tuesday.

Ever Banega had put Argentina in front with a free-kick before Sergio Aguero doubled the lead in the 36th minute. Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho sent in a spectacular free-kick just before half-time to make the scores 2-1.

In the second half, Alex Iwobi brought Nigeria level with Argentina, before debutant Bryan Idowu gave Nigeria the lead with a third goal.

Iwobi got a brace minutes after, giving the Super Eagles a comfortable two-goal lead.

 

