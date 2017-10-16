If we are to go for elections today, we will return to power, says Chairman of PDP’s national caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi

Chairman of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, says he is confident that the party will return to power come 2019. Makarfi expressed his confidence of the party’s return to power when he appeared on Channels TV last night.

He said, “We are more than ready for election. If we are to go to polls today, we are confident that PDP will return elected.”

“We have said before and we stand by what we had said earlier, the APC is an alliance of strange bird fellows, we don’t see it lasting as a political party,”.