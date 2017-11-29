TRENDING
News

President Buhari launches action plan to stop violent extremism

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
President Buhari launches action plan to stop violent extremism

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched a Policy Framework and National Action Plan to prevent and counter violent extremism.

The Action Plan is a three-year action plan to be implemented by ministries, departments, and agencies. The action plan is to be coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and is adopting the whole of government approach.

The core constituencies include youth and students, women and girls, families, school and teachers, community leaders, faith-based organisations and leaders, health and social workers, CBO, media and social media influencers, political leaders among others.

The president said he believes faithful implementation will mitigate hate speech, twisted religious ideology, and violence in the country.

He calls on states and local governments to follow suit by drawing up their actions plan.

He said, “It was developed through consultations with Nigerians in and outside the government. I have directed that all ministries, departments and agencies institutionalise mainstream measures to address the root causes of violent extremisms while implementing programmes that build the resilience of our people to recover from the consequences of violence,”.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate unapologetic Nigerian, highly spontaneous, web content writer cum social media strategist, gidi hustler and Akwa-ibomite in diaspora

You may also like

Ozubulu attack: More doctors to be deployed to...

August 7, 2017

Educationist wants investment in vocational, technical education

July 18, 2017

Malawi pull out of AFCON, CHAN over funds

March 13, 2017

NAF destroys oil barges of stolen oil products

November 7, 2017

FEC okays ministerial retreat to end educational crises

June 21, 2017

Nobel laureate calls for new strategy to spur...

October 16, 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo conferred with the Chieftancy...

April 13, 2017

Zambia’s Chipolopolo hold first training session

October 5, 2017

Zimbabwe approves $1b for Mugabe varsity

August 10, 2017

Active lines in June decreased by 2.2 million...

July 26, 2017

Leave a Comment