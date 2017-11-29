Sober reflection: Africa is cursed with leadership by Ferdinand Burmese

The entire world is aggravated about the Libyan slave trade except African leaders. Africa is cursed with leadership.

We are waiting for the international community to come rescue our brothers in Libya? Is Libya not next door to most of us? African leaders are all horse shit (excuse the language).

Aside shielding us from impact of sunlight. Think this melanin pigment is responsible for why we mostly tend to abuse office/power/previleges as Africans. Saddening that both leaders and common citizens are guilty of this act.

I think about every reason why we are how we are….I just concluded its prolly a curse. Theres really no reason why we are the way we are.

Its really hard to believe that civilization actually started in Africa…Which generation got it wrong? How did we get it wrong?

All those trash histories is what we console ourselves with. Look at Africa…and the pace of development compared to the world. The kinda leaders we have compared to the world. Infrastructures? Everything!! We have the best brains. But that curse yo!

Our leaders response is, “Who sent them there?” As if people like risking life & limb in Sahara, racist North Africa and Mediterrain. Even being an asylum seeker in Italy guarantees them safety, shelter & food. Shame!

Ferdinand Burmese is a Social Media Commentator. He tweets from @Burmese_Tyga