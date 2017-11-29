TRENDING
Opinions

Sober reflection: Africa is cursed with leadership by Ferdinand Burmese

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
Sober reflection: Africa is cursed with leadership by Ferdinand Burmese

The entire world is aggravated about the Libyan slave trade except African leaders. Africa is cursed with leadership.

We are waiting for the international community to come rescue our brothers in Libya? Is Libya not next door to most of us? African leaders are all horse shit (excuse the language).

Aside shielding us from impact of sunlight. Think this melanin pigment is responsible for why we mostly tend to abuse office/power/previleges as Africans. Saddening that both leaders and common citizens are guilty of this act.

I think about every reason why we are how we are….I just concluded its prolly a curse. Theres really no reason why we are the way we are.

Its really hard to believe that civilization actually started in Africa…Which generation got it wrong? How did we get it wrong?

All those trash histories is what we console ourselves with. Look at Africa…and the pace of development compared to the world. The kinda leaders we have compared to the world. Infrastructures? Everything!! We have the best brains. But that curse yo!

Our leaders response is, “Who sent them there?” As if people like risking life & limb in Sahara, racist North Africa and Mediterrain. Even being an asylum seeker in Italy guarantees them safety, shelter & food. Shame!

 

 

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Royal Times of Nigeria.

Ferdinand Burmese is a Social Media Commentator. He tweets from @Burmese_Tyga

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate unapologetic Nigerian, highly spontaneous, web content writer cum social media strategist, gidi hustler and Akwa-ibomite in diaspora

You may also like

CORRUPTION: THE ANTHILL OF THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY By...

May 14, 2017

Say hello to TSTV, the cable Tv that...

September 21, 2017

Reappraising Nigeria’s Outdated Political Structures

November 8, 2017

Low Voters’ Turnout in Nigeria: The Reasons, The...

September 1, 2017

Crinkum-Crankum, Higi Haga and Too Much Grammar: The...

September 1, 2017

Femi Fani-Kayode: Wither Nigeria and the words of...

March 1, 2016

Reuben Abati: AKWA IBOM CHURCHES AS PARASTATALS

September 5, 2017

Plight of Nigeria’s Party System and Challenges of...

September 1, 2017

CIRCLE OF LIFE

March 29, 2017

REUBEN ABATI: OKOROCHA AND JACOB ZUMA’S STATUE

October 17, 2017

Leave a Comment