Senate begins process to remove immunity for President, governors

The Senate has started the process of amending section 308 of the 1999 constitution which gives the President, Vice President, Governors and deputy governors immunity against prosecution while in office.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege proposed the bill which has now been referred to the Senate Committee on Constitution amendment chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Omo-Agege in his opening debate said ” In the U.S, the President and the Vice President as well as the Governors and their deputies are only immune from civil actions arising from their official actions.

“They are not entitled to immunity from litigation for actions not germane to their work. For example a president or governor who buys a car for a child and refuses to pay can be taken to court while in office,”

“Also like in the US, there should be no immunity from criminal investigation or prosecution for crimes committed either before or while in office.

“Recall that Mr. Spiro Agnew while a sitting VP under President Nixon was tried and convicted for tax evasion while in office. Bill Clinton as a sitting president was hauled before a grand jury by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr for perjury (lying under oath) while in office as president.

“Finally, Elliot Spitzer as a sitting governor of New York was tried and convicted for illicit solicitation of sex.”

He said public office holders will be more careful in handling the nation’s resources if the bill is passed into law.