Sagay attacks Maina over his request to see President Buhari, calls it ridiculous

written by Samuel Etuk November 30, 2017
The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has opposed the request by embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari , describing it as ridiculous.

Maina had in an interview with Channels Television insisted on his innocence, saying he would be able to help President Buhari recover about N9 trillion but, he needed an audience with him as he has been threatened.

In an interview with Vanguard, he said, “The whole matter does not justify such ridiculous request.”

“His request to meet with the President is out of the question. If every suspect has a whistle to blow and is therefore taken to the President, I don’t think the President will have any other job to do.

“Apart from the protocol and status, it is even insulting to the country. He can talk to the EFCC, ICPC and Police and if he wants a higher authority, he can meet with the Inspector-General of Police. So, he does not need to get to that level at all because nobody is going to allow that.”

“The police are going to protect him; he should go to the police or the EFCC. They are the best protectors, they have armed officers, and they can keep him in a safe room or safe house.

“I don’t think that is going to be a problem. He can easily call them and then negotiate how he would arrive there and be kept safe.“

