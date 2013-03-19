Photo news:Commissioning of new officers of United Nigeria Chaplaincy(UNC)

Representative of the Commander-General, United Nigeria Chaplaincy (UNC), Joseph Okeke (left), assisted by the Abuja Commander, Prince Chibuisi Emenike, decorating the Abuja Parade Commander, Tony Ijeh with his new rank of Deputy Commander at the commissioning of new officers of UNC in Abuja…photo:NAN
Pls stop unc recruitment federal gov as band unc is a fake job
i really want to know what this chaplaincy is all about, i mean what we they be doing to the public?
United Nigeria Chaplaincy Corps, they are d men of God, and more also they are para-military with a strong faithful in Christ. With God all things are Possible. I beliv d work of U.N.C. Is to make peace, love, discipline and service to the Nation. They also fight against corrumption, cultism, kidnappers e.t.c. Federal Govt. Chaplain are ready to work, if u people can answer them. GOD BLESS United Nigeria Chaplaincy Corps, GOD BLESS FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
I like this organissatigion.
UNC is blessed by God…. I believe dat… Bt y r some ppl wu claim 2 b fightin 4 d progress of d corpe; b workin against d vision of God 4 d nation
am yet 2 see d tru recruitment of unc,either tru or false i dont no,i ve spend much money on it
How do they pay their workers; som1 told me it’s upto 50k.. 4rm the lowest rank.
Unc are d men of god i love dis organisation,i wish to join this organisation
whatever vision that is of God stands the test of time, I know UNC is from God give time.
I have been hearing about this organization from my friend j christ and the way he use to bost this unc have make me to have intresting desire about this firm to work with them through dignity and truth,while am a fighter a kick boxing for that matter and also an entertainer musician and a dancer.how will i join it am borning up to join this firm that God is involved.
am very confident and i proud with u.n.c may Allah helps this organisation AMEEN, thats my way to improve the security of my country…………..to my fellow nigerians citizin.
yeah indeed u r right my broda am also a full member of unc gombe state command
Itr true that unc recrutment is band
Its true u n c is allover nigeria
We have a record of unc recruitment which people spend money im buying forms, books, sport wears, training fees etc. Which end up they are been decieved. Pls help yourself by helping us cos now a recruitment is going on in Kafanchan Kaduna state, is this another Connies men in the devil hand to cheat and suffer innocent soul who are ready to do anything in other to save this nation. And why the recruitmet is not officially annouce by the media. If it is another devil with a unc tag, we pray that the Almighty God whom this decievers are hidding behind His Name would send judgement upon them. We need saomeone to say it out before God and the public that it is truth the federal govt has recognise it.
Pls wats d fate of unc? Kus youths ar despirate 4 opening. Sum1 pls hlp wit facts of unc
Unc is as the name united nigeria chaplaincy. Its an organization properly incorporated in nigeria in 2011 with mandate to poster unity , preach peace in all communities. Unc as seen by some to be fake organization is in correct and obviously a misleading platform to confuse the public from endorsing it. Unc as I know so far is a better tool that brings moslems and christians together to live in harmony, love and coexist peacefully. I use this moment to request every peace loving nigerian to endorse and embrace unc and pray for the organization to fulfil its purpose in nigeria and beyond. I am proud to be a member of this organization because of its branding policies. Those who join unc with ultirior motives will be disaPpointed. Unc welcomes both christians and moslems. Retired officers and retired civil servants should see unc as another platform for service to father land after retirement. Religious leaders from both two faiths islam and christianity should take unc to heart join it and support it. Youths with proven character should be encouraged to join unc. Our nation is going throungh different reforms and branding the more reason why we need unc. So many organizations failed this nation hope the coming of unc will give us a better option for a better reform. I recommend unc to every nigeria. Don’t join unc to just make money, everyone one joining it must come with a clean motive to offer service to our great nation. If u r in a hurry unc is not for u. Those complaining and laying claims are doing so because they never joined it with good intentions that’s why they felt dissappointed. For two two years I was persuaded to join but bluntly refused, but this year I opened my heart to it and my decision to join unc is never regreted even though challenging and tasking I saw it as a good place to be. Let us assist and suppor unc to fully land. Dr jags Gombe
indeed sir UNC is the only organisation dat brings both muslims and christian work together as one family
how can i join you
Iam chaplain Nasiru Nura. Iam here to encourage evry nigerian 2 join ds organization bcs of d gud motvs it hs 4 ds country.
be an element of change, be a corruption fighter, act as symbol of peace. UNC.. SERVICE TO THE NATION
u want people to join bcoz of only good motives unc has for d country abi?
wen will FG formally accept it,wen will they start to pay salary?
ajahi work no pay abi? dont dciv people plz.@ everybody,shine ur eyes
pls i wish 2 ask y ist dat nothing seem to work in cross river state, and ogoja in particular abt the united nigerian chaplency (palamilitry) bcos we are confuse abt the whole situation abt the organisation in cross river state. In some state lik akwa ibom they are working, wat is wrong wit cross river state united nigerian chaplency?
I’m Chaplain Rabbi J. O. I. Joseph.
UNC is out for the benefit of all, to assist the masses.
Chaplains are trained Ministers of the Word of God,
spiritual defenders,
moral advocates,
intelligent communicators,
problem solvers,
corruption fighters,
directors of justice,
war-front intercessors…..
Nigerians (WAZOBIA) please, give UNC your support and total cooperation.
Chaplains exist in Countries abroad too.
Nigerians give UNC your trust , that through UNC, Nigeria can change for better.
Chaplaincy began a very long time ago. Chaplaincy can be of two forms: military and catholic chaplains. Military chaplaincy was owned by soldiers living in the barracks who have no means of going out to worship with civilians……. Up till today, we still have chaplains in the navy, air force and army. The work of a chaplain is to make sure that every soldier maintains his faith that they may not wonder away spiritually. This is why the level of discipline is still very high in the military. You can be a soldier and still be upright with God. For more information read more from google.com. Chaplaincy is not for every man, it is not for those who only need money or fame or power, it is a selfless service to make sure people in the military like soldiers and those under punishment like prisoners to admit that there is peace in orderliness, doing the right thing always is the key to life and at the end, you won’t loose your soul to eternal hell while serving as a soldier. Chaplaincy has come to stay as a body and there government awareness already, it is just a matter of time just like the nigerian civil defence corps, many people drop out because there were not accepted by the government now they are the ones regretting because they cannot persevere for the time being. We need MEN filled with the spirit of God whether a christian or muslim working together to make sure there is peace and harmony, not those in need on MONEY or fame or power. Chaplaincy simply means MINISTERS OF GOD IN UNIFORM!
A PROGRESS ORGANISATION
i,m happy to be a member unc no matter wat people say, Bible says blessed are they which are persecuted for righteouseness sake’s. :leaders of unc: let not ure harts be trubled believe in God nd do his work, 4 de destiny of unc can only be delayed but can never be tampared
I Luv d Discipline and wud Luv 2 be an Erudite member of d UNC,,God bless ur Effort in keepin d Nation@ Peace.1 Luv Donald
will it be possible for one to joint you in this Chaplin corp? i have interest on it
Up up up unc we are with our full of confidence to be members if agreed. jigawa abdurrahman diginsa
Up UNC!Am a proud member…Get urself registered..BLESSED ARE D PEACE MAKERS…Are u having d spirit of God in u?Do u luv ur country?then join us…
GOD HAS AN ARMY MOVING THROUGH D LAND,DELIVERANCE IS THEIR SONG & HEALING IN THEIR HANDS,WITH EVERLASTING LOVE & JOY FOREVER MORE IN DIS ARMY I’VE GOT A PART…UNC SERVICE TO D NATION.
UNC,Loving God,serving the people
Fellow nigerians let me talk to you for a second, u.n.c is for real and it has come to stay the sooner you realise it the better, long live unc, long live dr. Mad jagafa jnr the gombe state commandant, long live the federal repubic of nigeria
The UNITED NIGERIA CHAPLAINCY: SCOPE OF OPERATION
are,
-Peace sensitization at grassroots level and, secondary schools.
-Moral instruction to all forces and Para – military organizations.
-Caring for widows and orphans of deceased service personnel.
-Dialogue with restive groups.
-Peace mission at all levels.
-Rescue operations.
-Aiding other Para- military organisations in areas within our
capacity they lack enough man power.
-Checkmating of cultism and moral decadence in secondary and
tertiary institutions.
-Intervention in civil suits for peaceful resolution
Up unc! we preach peace,love,discipline and service to the nation.
Unc has gun beyond our thought. It has been a praoud to all paramilitry in nigeria. Join today to fight curroption in our famillies.
i want to join you
Got bless u n c and help us
pls sombdy shud urgently educate me on the remunerations involved in this organization, fnx
I LOVE U N C IS REL
Are they recognized and paid?.
U.N.C.,why do always ask of money during d time of December? Why if any massage will not come from media but text messages?
The formation need more member but not any how member, you must be a born again christian, an educated and a trained PASTOR with the fear of God ready to served the nation without money that’s what makes you a CHAPLAIN CORPS.
ARE YOU READY ?
Is UNC approved by the government? Who pay their salaries the organizasion or government. When is UNC recruiltment form will be availble? I like to be one of them
we need ur pray our officers . .MYwe ar pess 4 pop till now no date .. BAUCHI STATE COMMAND
in deed i like the aim of chaplain as regards to peace making. i will like to join.tell me d procedure.
Thank God 4 dis orgernisation in nig’why re u so hurry abt recorgnisation or paymet?u hv 2 cast ur bread on de water first,so felow; dont be 2 hry,rmember de patient dog ate de fatest bone,4 God ill surely take chaplaincy 2 de expected end.
i am a member of Abia State Command of the United Nigerian Chaplaincy. i wish to encourage all and sundry to join UNC for a better Nigeria because we abhore crime and hate injustice to their cores. Help spread d good news to those who thirst and hunger for truth.
(UNC, SERVICE TO THE NATION, SERVICE TO THE NATION, UNC)
Althought am a cadet officer, but almost a few weeks to be commission officer, am so mch happy to found myself in d UNC organization bcoz i learn mch things in d org. An am sure UNC are gatting closer to d fed gorv. Approval, bcoz they knw why UNC was established an they knw there aims, jst take a example from NSCDC, they’ve gottin about 16yr b4 they’ve gottin there approval. So we keep on prayin and god will help us an give us d powerfullnes to protect our land our families, UNC sarvice to the nation.
Up UNC. Men of God in uniform. I’m a member
I will to be one of your officer
I like to be one of your Officer
I’m a UNC officer in Yobe state command, UNC is unique paramilitary organization which consist pastors, lmam, dcn/dcnss, ladan, or all religion leaders and all faithful in their religions to d glory of God and service to humanity and d nation, is a discipline organization ready to eradicate corruption out of Nigeria forces and d nation at large, I’m happy to b part of this great force, if all what u are thinking is about money, u are getting it all wrong, u are not part of this movement. God bless d international chief of UNC pro Jide Jisos Josiah Ejie for this great vision. up UNC, up federal republic of Nigeria
iam member of UNC, is real, 4 those who wants 2 serve d natine cos, unc is Service 2 the Nation in other 2 bring peace, love, displine 2 d nation at large. 4rmJIBRIN BIU .may allah up d unc ameen.
I am proud to be a UNC officer…….. this is d organization God is raising to bring peace, love, and service to our corrupted Nation…..
Hello Chap.’s please i like to find out the Abuja Office, any body.