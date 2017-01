The patriarch of the Ibru family and chairman of the Ibru organization, Olorogun Michael Ibru is dead. He died yesterday after a protracted illness in a hospital in Florida, USA at the age of 85.

The businessman, forefront politician and entrepreneur died barely two months after his younger brother, Senator Felix Ovuodoroye Ibru, was buried in their hometown.

He’s survived by his wife Cecilia Ibru and many children.