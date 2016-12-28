I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others – Jibrin

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has said he was back to Nigeria to testify against the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Herman Hembe, who is being investigated.

Hembe had claimed Jibrin ran away from the UK because the UK National Crime Agency and the Financial Intelligence Unit were on his trail.

Hembe stated; “I understand that the suspended Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has fled back to Nigeria after report of his ownership of five foreign accounts in Barclays Bank and property located at No. 81, Cotswold Gardens, London, NW2, 1PE in London was published…

“Now, having realised that even in the UK, the National Crime Agency and the Financial Intelligence Unit have already profiled him and may soon open a case against him, he quietly sneaked back to Nigeria,”.

Jibrin in a statement said he was invited by an ati-graft agency to give additional information on an investigation concerning Hembe.

He added, “I returned to the country on the invitation of one of the anti-graft agencies who need additional information from me as they are finalising investigation and ready to arraign Hembe and few others.

“I visited the agency and provided what they required and sign to stand as a witness.”