National Hospital reduces MRI scan fees

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday announced the reduction of its charges for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan from N90,000 to N60,000.

Dr Tayo Hartstrup, the Head, Management Information Service of the hospital, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that an MRI scan is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to visualise internal structures of the body in detail.

An MRI scan can be used to investigate almost any part of the body, including the brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels as well as lungs and liver.

Hartstrup said that the management of the hospital slashed the fees in public interest, explaining that it was a government institution which should provide affordable social services.

“We want to inform the public that we have reduced the price of MRI scan, so Nigerians can come and benefit from this reduction.

“There is no need for patients to go out anymore to get this scan done; the National Hospital has reduced the price and patients should enjoy this service at the hospital for a cheaper fee,’’ he said.

Hartstrup also advised patients to utilise the suggestion boxes provided by Service Compact (SERVICOM) at various locations of the hospital.

He said this would help the management to get feedback and monitor the activities of the hospital in terms of patient care.

“We have about six suggestion boxes in the hospital and we expect patients, even visitors alike, to drop their suggestions in these boxes and endeavour to put their phone numbers so we can contact them.

“We do open them twice a week and file them appropriately to find out whatever suggestions or complaint has been made against the hospital or any staff and we investigate it,” said the spokesman.

Hartstrup said that the feedback form had been effective because management had discovered areas that required improvement in the hospital.

He also advised the public to visit the hospital Website: www.nationalhospitalabuja.net, for any information. (NAN)