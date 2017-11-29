Meghan Markle will be leaving Suits after Season 7

Suits actress, Meghan Markle who will be getting married to Prince Harry in Spring 2018 and may be taking on the title, Duchess of Sussex will no longer be able to continue on the show after Season 7.

USA Network released a statement addressing the exit, “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best…”

Meghan plays Rachel Zane, a paralegal turned attorney on Suits.