Islamic Studies Board wants grant for financial autonomy

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to give it a take-off grant to make it fully financially autonomous.

A Professor of Arabic studies, Rasheed Abubakar of University of Ilorin, made the request on Friday in a public lecture, titled ”NBAIS: A legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna”. The event was organised as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Abubakar said the grant would make the board financially buoyant and more efficient and highly recognised. He also recommended that the Federal Government should support NBAIS with a minimum of one Federal Government College that would run the curriculum of the board in all relevant states of the federation.

He also asked the Federal Government to convert all colleges and institutes of Arabic and Islamic studies to universities to enable them to discharge their functions effectively.

The Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said NBAIS had over 400 schools nationwide that had responsibility to maintain standards in the teaching of Arabic and Islamic studies.