India Court Bans Islamic Instant Divorse

written by Taiwo Adediran August 22, 2017
India Court Bans Islamic Instant Divorse

India’s top court has ruled the practice of instant divorce in Islam unconstitutional, marking a major victory for women’s rights activists. In a three-two majority verdict, the court called the practice “un-Islamic”.

 

India is one of a handful of countries where a Muslim man can divorce his wife in minutes by saying the word talaq, which means divorce, three times. The landmark court decision came in response to petitions challenging the so-called “triple talaq” custom.

 

The cases were filed by five Muslim women who had been divorced in this way and two rights groups. Women’s rights campaigners have hailed the court’s decision as a historic win.

Carol Bolt
Carol Bolt August 23, 2017 - 12:59 am

Good!

