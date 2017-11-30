Ikoyi funds: Only one whistleblower will be paid – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said only one whistleblower will be paid the whistleblower’s percentage for the N13bn Ikoyi apartment funds.

She made this known to state house correspondents after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

It could be recalled that several persons had laid claims to being the whistleblower after the EFCC recovered the funds from the apartment.

Adeosun said the government will only pay the informant that signed the agreement that led to the recovery of the stash.

She said: “The only condition necessary is that the money will be paid to the whistleblower who signed the agreement. Not to any company.

“If we get the court judgement, we have to wait for three months to ensure that there are no encumbrances. We also have to make sure that all applicable taxes are paid ahead.

“We will get in touch with the state government where the person is domiciled. We will pay the tax directly to the state and issue the tax receipt. So we built in these procedures to protect the whistleblower.”