House of former Boko Haram leader to be converted to a museum

written by Samuel Etuk November 27, 2017
The house of the former leader of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf will be converted to a museum, the Borno government has said.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Dr Mohammed Bulama, disclosed this at the sidelines of the 9th National Council for Culture, Tourism and National Orientation held in Dutse, Jigawa.

The Council with the theme “Tourism and Culture as Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery’’ was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said, “We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.

“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.

“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,”.

Citizen Okon Ikott
Citizen Okon Ikott November 27, 2017 - 10:14 am

Will the governor also convert the house of the current leader of the terrorist group to a museum? And will doing this not translate to a approval of the sect, which they will now see as tacit recognition? Please Mr. Governor, stop this madness. The right thing to do is that no traces of BH remnants should be left in any part of Nigeria.

