TRENDING
News

Govenor Bello redeploys commissioners

written by Samuel Etuk November 29, 2017
Govenor Bello redeploys commissioners

The Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has redeployed some of his commissioners.

Some of the affected commissioners include, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya who is to move from environment to education, science and technology. She replaces Dr Sunday Tolorunleke, who has been moved to ministry of commerce and industry.

Others are: Arome Adoji, from Sports and Youth Development to Culture and Tourism. He is to replace, Mohammed Awwal who is to deploy to the transport ministry.

The decision taken yesterday at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Lokoja and presided over by the governor, is to take effect from January 1, 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate unapologetic Nigerian, highly spontaneous, web content writer cum social media strategist, gidi hustler and Akwa-ibomite in diaspora

You may also like

Steer clear from Politics- Army Chief, Buratai, warns...

May 17, 2017

I am not the owner of the $50m...

April 13, 2017

Nigeria has failed our children – Ezekwesili

April 13, 2017

EU drums support for `made in Nigeria’ products

April 20, 2017

FG closes false asset declaration case against Saraki

May 4, 2017

INEC fixes date for Adeleke’s replacement

June 6, 2017

Ozubulu attack: More doctors to be deployed to...

August 7, 2017

Drama in Rivers as armed robbery suspects refuse...

June 24, 2017

Obanikoro’s defection to APC makes me sad –...

May 7, 2017

Bobrisky was sprayed dollars by female fans in...

May 16, 2017

Leave a Comment