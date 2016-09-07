FG approves 15,000 NDLEA recruitments

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, disclosed on Tuesday that the federal government has approved the recruitment of 15,000 staff in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Malami was speaking at the ECOWAS ministers’ meeting in Abuja where he noted that there were plans by the federal government to improve the capacity of the agency in relation to fighting crimes in the region.