Delta govt may forfeit $250m Ibori loot

The Delta State Government may have to forfeit $250m worth of assets and money allegedly stolen by former governor, James Ibori, Punch reports.

Ibori was recently released from prison in the United Kingdom but currently facing a confiscation hearing which may see him forfeit all assets gotten from the stolen funds.

While trying to protect Ibori, the Delta State government had forfeited $15m to the Federal Government.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had ruled that money recovered from Ibori must be paid into the Federation Account and not the Delta State coffers.